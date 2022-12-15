RAB also comes up with the same narrative as DB

After that, he apparently went to a bridge in Keraniganj and then to Johnson Road, Gulistan and Jatrabari respectively till 2 am.

Then he went to Sultana Kamal Bridge around 2:34 am. He was alone on the bridge till 2:37 am, said the RAB spokesman.

Police recovered Fardin’s body from the Shitalakshya river, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

Fardin jumped off the bridge after roaming with his friend here and there in the capital, he said, adding that they detected these after scrutinising his whereabouts.