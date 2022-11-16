Fardin’s activities in last four-and-a-half hours not adding up

The suspects of the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Fardin Noor have been identified, said Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

However, the investigators are still unclear about how Fardin fell into the hands of the killers and the motive behind his murder.

To find this out, the investigators are tracking Fardin’s activities in his last four-and-a-half hours during which he had been to six different places of the city according to the radio signal of his cellphone.