BUET student Fardin commits suicide: DB

On 4 November, the day he went missing, Fardin dropped his friend Amatullah Bushra, a 3rd year student of East West University who is now in jail, in Rampura around 9:00pm, said Harunur Rashid.
After that, he went to a bridge in Keraniganj and then to Johnson Road, Gulistan and Jatrabari respectively till 2:00am.
Then he went to Sultana Kamal Bridge around 2:34 am. He was alone on the bridge till 2:37am, he said.
“He didn’t know swimming and we believe that Fardin committed suicide by jumping off Sultana Kamal Bridge,” he said.
“We have a proof of the sound of his jumping in the river from the bridge.”
Besides, the DB chief said he was mentally disturbed due to his poor result. Besides, he was supposed to go to Spain to attend a competition but could not manage the money for going there.
“Also, no injury mark was found in his body as per the inquest (surathal) report. So there is no evidence that Fardin was murdered,” said the DB chief.
Fardin was a 3rd year student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology’s civil engineering department and a resident of Qutubpur area in Narayanganj's Fatullah.
Police recovered Fardin’s body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.
Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin’s head and body.
Kazi Nuruddin Rana, Fardin’s father, filed a case in connection with his son’s killing with Rampura Police Station on the same day and the case was later transferred to Detective Branch (DB) Police.