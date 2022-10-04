Electricity restored in some areas of Dhaka after four hours

Earlier, through his verified Facebook page state minister of ICT ministry Zunaid Ahmed Palak expressed his hope that electricity supply will become normal in all parts of Dhaka and Chittagong by 9pm.
The eastern part of national grid (this part of the Jamuna River) suffered a major collapse, snapping power supply across the country at 2:05pm on Tuesday. Electricity was not found in most of the areas of Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla, and Sylhet.
Three officials of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB), the only power supply organisation of the country, told Prothom Alo that the collapse might be triggered by various issues. Even a single second of blackout requires a lengthy and complex process to restore the power supply.
According to the power, energy and mineral resources ministry, an efficient team of PGCB engineers have been working relentlessly to fix the issues quickly. They expected the supply system to be restored anytime soon.