Electricity restored in some areas of Dhaka after four hours

Electricity supply resumed in some areas of capital Dhaka after four hours. Around 6 pm electricity was restored in the areas like Uttara, Gulshan, Baridhara and Mirpur. It was learnt gradually the supply is increasing.

Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) Managing Director Kausar Ameer Ali confirmed the news to the Prothom Alo.

He said, now you are getting 108 MW of electricity. Electricity supply has been resumed to another part of the capital. Managing director of DPDC, Bikash Dewan said to the Prothom Alo, the supply has resumed gradually. Electricity is being supplied to some part of Narayanganj and Old Dhaka.