Bangladesh Human Rights Commission secretary general detained for cheating: NHRC

Police have arrested six people including Bangladesh Human Rights Commission secretary general Saiful Islam Dildar on charges of cheating in the name of state organisation National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

NHRC chairman Kamal Uddin Ahmed also revealed various cheatings of Saiful Islam Dildar at a press conference at the NHRC conference room on Tuesday.

He said, "An illegal organisation titled Bangladesh Human Rights Commission is cheating with the people and collecting money in the name of NHRC."