Shahbagh’s Shaheed Zia Shishu Park may reopen next June after 8 years

Shaheed Zia Shishu Park in capital’s Shahbagh, has been closed for nearly eight years. After a long wait, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) hopes to open the park to the public by June next year.

However, the original timeframe of the project under which the park is being modernised has already expired. Meanwhile, only 30 per cent of the physical work has been completed so far.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Pubali Bank PLC’s ‘Shishu Park Branch’ at the park project site on Sunday afternoon, DSCC administrator Md Abdus Salam said they hoped to open the park to the public by 30 June 2027.