Trial in case against Tarique, Zubaida starts

The court has framed charges against acting chairman of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in the case of acquiring wealth outside known income sources.

Senior special judge of Dhaka metropolitan court Asaduzzaman rendered the order on Thursday.

Through this, the trial of this case began. The court has fixed 16 May as the date for taking deposition in the case. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) public prosecutor (PP) Mosharraf Hossain confirmed this to Prothom Alo.