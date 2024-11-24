Battery-run rickshaw drivers postpone protests after police assurances

The Battery-run Autorickshaw, Van and Easybike Sramik Union has called off their movement upon assurance from the police administration of addressing their demands.

Talking to UNB, Ariful Islam, joint secretary of the Sramik union, said that deputy commissioner of Ramna Zone under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has assured them of resolving their problems.

“A delegation from the union will meet DMP officials tomorrow (Monday) to discuss the ongoing issue, and we hope a solution will come out from the meeting,” he said.