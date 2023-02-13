BSMMU VC, six others also to donate their organs

Seven people, including the vice-chancellor (VC) of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), have promised to donate their organs like Sarah Islam who recently donated her two kidneys and corneas which were later transplanted to four other persons.

The commitment was made on Monday at a welcome ceremony at BSMMU in Dhaka. The event was organised to honour the physicians who were involved in the process of transplanting the kidneys of Sarah, who was pronounced brain dead on 18 January.