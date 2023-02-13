BSMMU VC, six others also to donate their organs

In her remark, Shamima Akhter, who received one of the kidneys, urged the people to come forward in organ donation. “May Allah grant Sarah Islam Jannah,” she prayed.
Sarah's mother Sobnam Islam said. "My Sarah is alive in thousands of people. I don't think she passed away. I have the pain of losing my child. I couldn’t express my feelings in words today."
While addressing the occasion as the chief guest, information minister Hasan Mahmud hoped many will donate their organs following the path shown by Sarah Islam.
BSMMU VC Md Sharfuddin Ahmed presided over the event. He along with six others signed in the organ donation cards while the information minister said he will decide to donate his organs after consulting his physician.