Metro rail to remain shut on Eid day

The authorities fixed a new schedule for the Metro rail towards the beginning of the current month marking the holy month of Ramadan.

Although there was no change in the timings for the first 15 days, it was decided to increase the train operation time by one hour on both ends in the last 15 days.

Metro rail authorities had decided that the last train from Motijheel would leave at 9:40 pm and the last train from Uttara will leave at 9:00 pm during the last 15 days of Ramadan.