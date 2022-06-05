"Why did Abbu rush to the depot?"

This correspondent talked with Khaledul’s elder daughter Nafisa Ayman at the hospital. She was remorseful about why her father went to the depot.
“Abbu was at home. He was having dinner after offering Esha prayers. The news came about the fire at that moment and he rushed to the depot immediately. The fire-explosion burnt his legs and a side of his body. Abbu’s car has been burnt. Why did he ever go to the depot?”
Nafisa added, “I can’t even look at him. I can’t recognise my father.”
‘Look after my children, I may not survive’
Mamunur Rashid, 51, works in the management department of the depot. He called his brother-in-law at around 11:00pm and said, “Look after my children, I may not survive.
Mustafiz told Prothom Alo that physicians in Chattogram told him that 60 per cent of Mamunur’s body has been burnt.
Mustafiz was waiting at Sheikh Hasina Burn Institute to receive Mamunur who would be flown to Dhaka by helicopter.
SI injured while on duty
Sub inspector of industrial police Kamrul Hasan, 37, was transferred to Sitakunda around six months ago. After the depot caught fire, Kamrul was evacuating people from the depot.
The massive explosion went off at one point and Kamrul found many severed bodies of many people around him. Kamrul’s leg burnt and he was brought to Dhaka in the morning.
His cousin Azharul Islam said Kamrul is from Chandpur and had one child.
Makfarul’s eyes damaged
Makfarul, 65, talked with his cousin Asadul Haque over phone at around 9:45pm on Saturday and informed him about the fire.
Makfarul was brought to burn unit in the city as explosions damaged his eyes.
Makfarul, from Bogura, has two daughters. He works as security-in-charge of the depot after retiring from the police force as an assistant police superintendent.
Physicians of the burn institute told Prothom Alo that none of the injured in the fire-explosion in BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda are out of danger yet.
As of the latest update, 49 persons were killed and over a hundred injured in the deadly incident.