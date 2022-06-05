Container depot explosion at a glance

Causalities
As of writing this report at 3:23 pm, the death toll in the explosion surged to 41, including six members of the fire service, said the director of Chittagong Medical College Hospital Brigadier General Shameem Hasan. He said a number of injured left the hospital after taking primary treatment while 70 others are undergoing treatment.
Four people were admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the hospital, he added. At least 150 people were injured in the blast including members of police and fire service.
Chemical fumes make breathing difficult
The containers exploded one after another. Toxic fumes filled the air in the area as the containers had been filled with hydrogen peroxide and sulfur.
The firemen who came to the spot to conduct rescue operations themselves were struggling to breathe in the toxic fumes emitted from exploded chemicals. It has been difficult for them to even keep their eyes open as the toxic fumes were burning their eyes.
Extinguishing chemical fire requires special methods and the firefighters were struggling to bring the blaze under control through the conventional methods of spraying water.
In the morning, some of them were seen taking a break, exhausted from hours of frantic efforts. But the fire was not allowing them to relax for long and they were joining the fellow firemen after short breaks.
Owners absent, chemicals unidentified
No owner or official of the depot arrived at the spot as of writing this report at 3:30pm on Sunday.
Fire service rescue teams are unable to find out what kind of chemicals are in the container depot, as none of the owner or officials of the depot are present.
Brigadier General Md Main Uddin, director general of fire service, informed journalists that no one of the owners could be located yet. It could not be ascertained what sort of chemicals were there at the site.
It is not possible to extinguish chemical induced fire with water. Because of this it is taking longer to bring the fire under control.
MP seeks investigation of chemical depot in densely populated area
Member of parliament, Didarul Alam, in Sitakunda demanded an investigation into the construction of the chemical depot in a densely populated area. The lawmaker said this while visiting the container depot where a massive explosion occurred following a fire on Saturday night.
It was found that there are residential areas that are densely populated around the depot. Doors and windows of many houses broke during the Saturday blast. The corrugated tin roofs have been found blown off by the heavy explosion.
Didarul Alam said, “And investigation needs to be carried out into how chemical depots have been set up in a densely populated area.”
He further said the district administration has been providing the families of the injured and deceased with aid. The lawmaker also said a committee is being formed to investigate the incident.
Probe body formed
Brigadier General Md Main Uddin director general further said, a five-member probe committee has been formed to investigate how the fire broke out. Alongside fire service men, army personnel have started working on rescue operations as well.
Army deployed
Authorities have deployed a team of army personnel as the fire at BM Container Depot in Sitakunda of Chattogram is yet to come under control.
Lieutenant Colonel Monira Sultana, commander of engineering corps-1 at Chattogram cantonment, told newspersons, “There is hydrogen peroxide at the container depot. The fire could not be brought under control as of now. Our chemical experts are working with the fire service to bring the fire under control.”