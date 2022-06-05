Container depot explosion at a glance

The containers exploded one after another. Toxic fumes filled the air in the area as the containers had been filled with hydrogen peroxide and sulfur.

The firemen who came to the spot to conduct rescue operations themselves were struggling to breathe in the toxic fumes emitted from exploded chemicals. It has been difficult for them to even keep their eyes open as the toxic fumes were burning their eyes.

Extinguishing chemical fire requires special methods and the firefighters were struggling to bring the blaze under control through the conventional methods of spraying water.

In the morning, some of them were seen taking a break, exhausted from hours of frantic efforts. But the fire was not allowing them to relax for long and they were joining the fellow firemen after short breaks.