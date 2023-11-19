Autorickshaw set on fire in Old Dhaka

Miscreants set fire to a CNG-run autorickshaw on Kazi Alauddin Road in Old Dhaka at around 8:30am on Sunday.

According to a text message sent by the Siddique Bazar fire service, a cocktail was thrown aiming at an autorickshaw in front of Onestar Hotel.

The autorickshaw catches fire from the explosion of the cocktail. The fire service brought the fire under control and there is no report of any casualties in the incident.