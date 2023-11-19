Autorickshaw set on fire in Old Dhaka

Miscreants set fire to a CNG-run autorickshaw on Kazi Alauddin Road in Old Dhaka at around 8:30am on Sunday.
According to a text message sent by the Siddique Bazar fire service, a cocktail was thrown aiming at an autorickshaw in front of Onestar Hotel.
The autorickshaw catches fire from the explosion of the cocktail. The fire service brought the fire under control and there is no report of any casualties in the incident.
8 vehicles torched on Saturday night
Fire service headquarters' media cell acting officer Shahjahan Shikder, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the autorickshaw had no passengers. The cocktail was hurled targeting the autorickshaw waiting for passengers.
After observing the fifth spell of blockades, the BNP has enforced a 48-hour hartal from Sunday morning protesting against the announcement of the one-sided schedule for the parliament election. The hartal will continue till 6:00am on Tuesday.
This is the second spell of hartal enforced by the opposition parties including BNP since 28 October.
Miscreants torched eight vehicles in various places of the country on Saturday night ahead of a two-day hartal.
