8 vehicles torched on Saturday night

Miscreants torched eight vehicles in various places of the country on Saturday night ahead of a 48-hour shutdown (hartal) enforced by the BNP and like-minded parties.

According to the police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence, miscreants set fire to a bus of Bihangga Paribahan in the capital’s Kafrul around 7:00 pm.

Police detained a teenager from the scene in connection with the incident.