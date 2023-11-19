8 vehicles torched on Saturday night

Miscreants torched eight vehicles in various places of the country on Saturday night ahead of a 48-hour shutdown (hartal) enforced by the BNP and like-minded parties.
According to the police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence, miscreants set fire to a bus of Bihangga Paribahan in the capital’s Kafrul around 7:00 pm.
Police detained a teenager from the scene in connection with the incident.
A bus of Komol Paribahan was also torched in front of the toll plaza in Gulistan around 7:45 pm. On information, firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.
According to fire service sources, miscreants torched a bus in Chattogram’s Badaddarhat around 9:00pm, a pickup van in Joypurhat around 10:00pm, another pickup van in Netrokona’s Kendua at 10:30am, a bus in Cumilla around 11:30pm and another bus in front of the capital’s Labaid Hospital around 11:45pm.
Miscreants also set fire to another bus in Kalshi around 12:00am in Dhaka’s Kalshi on Sunday.
According to the data from the fire service and Prothom Alo’s reports, 133 vehicles, excluding trains, were torched between 28 October and 18 November. Of those, 87 vehicles were set on fire in the capital.