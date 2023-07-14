Shah Sufi Syed Ahmadullah of Azimpur Dayera Sharif passes away

Spiritual leader Alhaj Maulana Shah Sufi Syed Ahmadullah, also the incumbent Pir of Azimpur Dayera Sharif, breathed his last at a hospital in Dhaka early Friday. He was 77 years old.
Shah Sufi Syed Ahmadullah was admitted to Square Hospital a couple of days ago, following his return from hajj, due to cold and respiratory-related complications, as confirmed by family members.
As a lineal descendant of Shah Sufi Syed Muhammed Dayem (R), Syed Ahmadullah assumed the mantle of Pir after the passing of his elder brother, Alhaj Maulana Shah Sufi Syed Saif Ullah, in 1998.
Historical records, such as the book 'Glimpses of Old Dhaka' by Syed Mohammed Taifoor, trace the origins of Azimpur Dayera Sharif back to the mid-eighteen century when it was founded by Shah Sufi Syed Muhammed Dayem (R).
Syed Ahmadullah is survived by his wife, one son, two daughters, numerous relatives, and a vast number of disciples who deeply mourn his demise. His teachings and guidance inspired and touched the lives of thousands, both within the Sufi tradition and beyond.
In addition to his spiritual endeavours, Syed Ahmadullah was known for his unwavering commitment to community welfare, spreading the message of tolerance and peace. The namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayer) for Syed Ahmadullah will be held after Asr prayer on Friday, followed by his burial at the Dayera Sharif compound.