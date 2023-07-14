Shah Sufi Syed Ahmadullah of Azimpur Dayera Sharif passes away

Spiritual leader Alhaj Maulana Shah Sufi Syed Ahmadullah, also the incumbent Pir of Azimpur Dayera Sharif, breathed his last at a hospital in Dhaka early Friday. He was 77 years old.

Shah Sufi Syed Ahmadullah was admitted to Square Hospital a couple of days ago, following his return from hajj, due to cold and respiratory-related complications, as confirmed by family members.