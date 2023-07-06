Dengue worsens, city corporations get busy with mosquito control

There was lack of initiative of the part of the two city corporations of Dhaka to control the mosquito population despite the warnings of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) from the outset that the dengue situation might worsen this year. Now the Dhaka north and south city corporations, (DNCC) and (DSCC), are bustling around to control the growing mosquito population when both the number of deaths and infected people are increasing at an alarming rate.

DNCC started using drones from Wednesday to identify breeding grounds of mosquito. At the same time, the month-long combing operation to control the number of mosquito is set to start for the first time year on 8 July. DSCC also has started a special drive to control mosquito from Tuesday.

It is essential to make people aware and involved in the prevention of dengue, say public health experts. But there is lack in the awareness programmes of both the city corporations. Their activity is limited to collecting fines by conducting raids at certain areas. The two city corporations need to escalate their activities prevent dengue, say the experts.