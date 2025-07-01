Former CEC Nurul Huda confesses to election mockery at court

The IO said the former CEC volunteered to give confessional statements in the case, prompting them to produce him.

On 22 June, BNP filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station accusing 24 people, including former Chief Election Commissioners, Election Commissioners and other officials involved in conducting the 10th, 11th and 12th national elections, of irregularities and biased conduct.

According to the case statement, the 2014, 2018, and 2024 general elections were manipulated and held in a partisan manner, despite repeated calls for a non-partisan caretaker government and the deployment of army personnel with magistracy powers during polling.