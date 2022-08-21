Police claim suicide, family says murder

A youth Sumon Sheikh, 25, has died in police custody at the Hatirjheel police station in Dhaka. Police claimed the youth committed suicide. However, his family said that police beaten him to death. Angered by the incident, Sumon’s relatives and local people staged a demonstration in front of the police station on Saturday.

Sumon’s body was sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the city on Saturday.

Zannat Akhter, wife of Sumon Sheikh, said that Sumon had been working at a distribution centre of Pureit, a water purifier manufacturing company of Unilever. He would get Tk 12,000 per month as salary. On Friday, police detained Sumon from his office and beat him up.