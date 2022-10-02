Dhaka loses around $6b per annum

Exposure to high temperature and humidity has made Dhaka a dangerous city for people to dwell in. Because of this high temperature and humidity, the productivity of people living in Dhaka has been decreasing and the loss in overall economy of the country increasing.

The annual loss of labour productivity in economic value is nearly US $6 billion (600 crore), which is more than 8 per cent of annual output of Dhaka.

These were the findings in a recent report ‘Hot Cities, Chilled Economies: Impacts of Extreme Heat on Global Cities’, published by the US-based Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center (Arsht-Rock). The report evaluated social and economic impacts of extreme heat in 12 cities including Dhaka.