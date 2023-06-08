Dhaka dwellers face water crisis amid load shedding

The residents of ‘Block G’ of Aftabnagar in the capital did not get any water supply through the pipelines of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) on Monday and Tuesday. They were fetching water from the neighbouring area, Banasri But water became scarce in Banasri too on Tuesday.

Wishing not to be named, a resident of Aftabnagar ‘Block G’ told Prothom Alo, “How would people survive if there is no water in this scorching heat? We need more water now but there is no supply of water.”

This grim picture is not an isolated incident for the people of the residential area. Rather, Prothom Alo received such allegations from at least 35 areas in the capital. In some places the WASA is not supplying sufficient water while in other areas people are not being able to buy required amount of water the WASA supplies on demand through its vehicles.