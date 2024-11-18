Life along Buriganga reflected in artworks displayed on boat

A unique exhibition of artworks aboard a two-storied mechanical boat, highlighting the bond between the Buriganga river and people living on its bank, concluded in the city on Sunday, reported a press release.

The three-day exhibition “Gangaburi” showcased site-specific artworks at various locations alongside the Buriganga, including Showari Ghat, Zinzira Ferry Ghat, Kholamora Boat Terminal, Thota Ghat and Madbor Bazar Ghat.

The artworks explored themes ranging from riverside rituals to everyday beauty of life along the river, fostering a collective sense of unity and responsibility for its preservation.