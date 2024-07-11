Quota reform movement
Students are crossing limit: Home minister
Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan requested the students who are waging a movement demanding quota reform not to block streets unnecessarily and go back to their respective institutes.
He said many quarters are trying to use the protesters and hoped that the students' movement won’t go wayward.
“The students are crossing their limits,” said the home minister at a press conference at the secretariat today, Thursday.
Home minister said the prime minister revoked the quota system in 2018. Now the High Court issued a directive over the quota system which the students deem incorrect.
The home minister also said the police have been told that the students are meritorious and future leaders. Nothing should be with them that can hurt the students.
He also added that the government will hear from the protesters, but they have already crossed their limits.