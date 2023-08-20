DB discloses arrest of 18 including the six JCD leaders

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed arrest of 18 people including the six Chhatra Dal leaders who were picked from Lalbagh area in the capital on Saturday.

Of them, 12 including Tanvir Ahmed (Robin), son of former BNP member of parliament Salauddin Ahmed, were arrested from Nightangle intersection and nearby areas of BNP office on Saturday night.

At around 11:00am on Sunday, DB said they have recovered three fire arms from former and current Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders. The BNP men had collected the arms at the directives of the BNP central leaders ahead of the election, DB said.