DB discloses arrest of 18 including the six JCD leaders

Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed arrest of 18 people including the six Chhatra Dal leaders who were picked from Lalbagh area in the capital on Saturday.
Of them, 12 including Tanvir Ahmed (Robin), son of former BNP member of parliament Salauddin Ahmed, were arrested from Nightangle intersection and nearby areas of BNP office on Saturday night.
At around 11:00am on Sunday, DB said they have recovered three fire arms from former and current Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leaders. The BNP men had collected the arms at the directives of the BNP central leaders ahead of the election, DB said.
Many ruling party leaders with arms were seen several times. When newsmen asked why the law enforcers don't take steps against them and if any steps will be taken now, the DB official avoided the answer.
However, DB at the press conference didn't disclose names of eleven except BNP Dhaka metropolitan city south unit acting member secretary Tanvir Ahmed.
The DB said two cases have been filed against 18 people--one under the Arms Act and the other under the Special Power Act.
Chhatra Dal Dhaka University Unit senior joint secretary Mominul Islam Jisan went missing after leaving home in Azimpur of the capital Saturday morning.
Chhatra Dal central assistant general secretary Shahadat Hossain, Dhaka University Chhatra Dal vice president Md Hasanur Rahman, joint general secretary Abdullah Al Riyad, Dhaka University F Rahman Hall unit joint general secretary Shariful Islam and former Jahangirnagar University Chhatra Dal joint general secretary Zahir Uddin Mohammad went to look for Jisan around his house, and they also went missing.
In connection with the incident, BNP alleged plainclothesmen of the law enforcing agency picked them up. Police, however, didn't say anything about the matter till Saturday afternoon.
At the press conference at the DMP media centre today, DB joint commissioner Khondokar Nurunnabi said three fire arms have been recovered from these JCD leaders. They collected two arms from Pabna and one from Teknaf.
Interrogating the arrested leaders, DB came to know that they collected the arms to destabilise the country unleashing violence ahead of the upcoming elections. They collected the arms at the directives of the BNP central leaders.
DB also came to know from whom the arms were collected, and efforts are on to nab them.
Asked about the BNP's yesterday's statement that Chhatra Dal leaders were picked up by DB, joint commissioner Khondokar Nurunnabi said, "As per the case statement, we have arrested them and taken legal steps."
In the press conference, it was said these six JCD leaders were arrested yesterday, Saturday but the time was not mentioned.
