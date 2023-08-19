Five more Chhatra Dal leaders go missing while searching for one

BNP has alleged that six leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders have gone issing one after the one. Chhatra Dal leader Mominul Islam Jisan went missing after leaving home in Azimpur of the capital Saturday morning. Five others went to look for Mominul Islam in front of his Azimpur houseand they have been picked up.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has sent a statement to the media today, Saturday, accusing the plainclothes law and order enforcement persons of picking up those six Chattra Dal leaders. The law enforcement agencies have made no statement in this regard.