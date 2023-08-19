Five more Chhatra Dal leaders go missing while searching for one

BNP has alleged that six leaders of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders have gone issing one after the one. Chhatra Dal leader Mominul Islam Jisan went missing after leaving home in Azimpur of the capital Saturday morning. Five others went to look for Mominul Islam in front of his Azimpur houseand they have been picked up.
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has sent a statement to the media today, Saturday, accusing the plainclothes law and order enforcement persons of picking up those six Chattra Dal leaders. The law enforcement agencies have made no statement in this regard.
Chhatra Dal central assistant general secretary Shahadat Hossain, Dhaka University Chhatra Dal vice president Md Hasanur Rahman, joint general secretary Abdullah Al Riyad, Dhaka University F Rahman Hall unit joint general secretary Shariful Islam and former Jahangirnagar University Chhatra Dal joint general secretary Zahir Uddin Mohammad Babar, went to look for him around his house and were picked up by plainclothesmen.
Rizvi in his statement expressed deep concern over the incident of six Chhatra Dal leaders going missing. He said that law enforcement agencies have made it a habit of detaining opposition leaders-activists illegally and then denying it. Such inhuman incidents are occurring every day.
The illegal government of Awami League is using denial after detention as a key weapon to vanquish the opposition. BNP leader Rizvi called for the six Chatra Dal leaders to be returned to their families.