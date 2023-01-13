Ex-DU teacher under whose car a woman was dragged and killed died at DMCH

He breathed his last at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH). Jafar Shah, a former faculty of international relations department of DU, was dismissed from the university in 2018.
Jafar Shah was arrested in the case filed by the family of the victim, Rubina Akhter.
The prison guard Rafiqul Islam and several others brought Jafar Shah to DMCH in the afternoon as he fell sick.
Rafiqul said the prison authorities asked him to take the teacher to the hospital. But he breathed his last moments after he was taken to DMCH.
The prison guard, however, didn't clarify the reason behind his death.
DMCH medical outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia said he was taken to the hospital at 3:33 pm from the prison. Later the on-duty physician pronounced him dead.