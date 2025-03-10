Blockade in Banani over death of RMG worker in road crash

The accident occurred around 6:00 am in the morning today, Monday. The blockade was still ongoing at the time of writing this report. Traffic movement had almost stopped in Banani, Mohakhali and Gulshan areas at around 8:30 am. There was severe traffic congestion also on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway in Mohakhali and Banani at the time.

The deceased garments worker was identified as Minara Akhter and the name of the injured garments worker is Sumaiya Akhter. Sumaiya has been admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital. However, how were they run over and by which vehicle yet remains unknown.