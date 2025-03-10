Blockade in Banani over death of RMG worker in road crash
A female garments worker was killed in a road accident in Chairman Bari area of Banani in capital Dhaka this morning. Another female garment worker was injured in the accident.
In protest, workers of two garments factories have blocked the road in the area. This has caused severe traffic congestion in Banani, Mohakhali and Gulshan areas.
The accident occurred around 6:00 am in the morning today, Monday. The blockade was still ongoing at the time of writing this report. Traffic movement had almost stopped in Banani, Mohakhali and Gulshan areas at around 8:30 am. There was severe traffic congestion also on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway in Mohakhali and Banani at the time.
The deceased garments worker was identified as Minara Akhter and the name of the injured garments worker is Sumaiya Akhter. Sumaiya has been admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital. However, how were they run over and by which vehicle yet remains unknown.
A private employee, Golam Wadud said he was going to his workplace in Karwan Bazar area by bus from Bashundhara residential area. He got stuck in traffic congestion in Banani area at around 7:45 in the morning. As the bus wasn’t moving, he got off and walked for more than an hour to reach his workplace.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Banani police station, Russell Sarkar told Prothom Alo that the garments worker was killed in an accident while crossing the road. The garments workers blocked the road right after the accident.