Sweden reaffirms commitment to supporting Bangladesh climate resilience
Swedish Ambassador in Dhaka Nicolas Linus Ragnas Weeks reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting sustainable development and climate resilience in Bangladesh.
Ambassador Weeks made the remarks while addressing an event in The Westin Dhaka recently, said a press release.
Swisscontact and the Embassy of Sweden co-hosted a Knowledge Dissemination Workshop titled Knowledge Sharing Workshop: Productivity & Green Skills for the RMG Sector in Bangladesh, focusing on sustainable practices in the Bangladeshi garment industry.
The workshop focused on sustainable practices in the Bangladeshi garment industry, presenting key findings from the Skills and Productivity component of the PROGRESS project, which aims to enhance sustainability and productivity in the Ready-Made Garments (RMG) sector.
Key stakeholders, including representatives from garment factories, industry associations, policymakers, and international development organizations, engaged in discussions on ways to advance sustainable practices and shape a greener future for the sector.
Key speakers included Nicolas Weeks, Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh; Mujibul Cezanne Hasan, Country Director of Swisscontact Bangladesh; Maria Stridsman, Head of Development Cooperation and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Sweden; and Syeda Ishrat Fatema, Head of Programme and Team Leader of PROGRESS at Swisscontact Bangladesh.
The workshop underscored the significant findings and outcomes made in the first two years of the PROGRESS project, funded by the Embassy of Sweden and implemented by Swisscontact.
Strengthening Bangladesh-Sweden partnership
The event began with opening remarks by the Country Director of Swisscontact Bangladesh, who emphasized the importance of public-private collaboration in driving impactful and sustainable growth in the garment sector.
Ambassador Nicolas Weeks, representing the Embassy of Sweden, delivered the keynote speech, reaffirming Sweden’s commitment to supporting sustainable development, gender equality, and climate resilience globally and in Bangladesh.
In his closing remarks, Ambassador Weeks said, “Sweden and Bangladesh have built a strong partnership rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable development. The PROGRESS project reflects our dedication to empowering workers, fostering green skills, and supporting a more sustainable garment industry.”
Highlighting successes and learning from best practices
Participants attended a series of presentations that showcased successful interventions from the PROGRESS project. The project team shared insights on innovative approaches, sustainable production practices, and the environmental and economic benefits of green initiatives within the garment sector.
The workshop also featured a video presentation on the project’s training programmes, highlighting how these initiatives contribute to building a sustainable future for the industry.
This was followed by a panel discussion, "Driving Sustainable Change: A Dialogue on the Future of the RMG Industry," which included key figures from the garment sector, such as Professor Mohammad Abdul Momen, Co-Founder of Pride Group, and Syeda Shaila Ashraf, Corporate HR Head of Renaissance Group, as well as sustainability managers from global brands.
Fostering collaboration and mapping the future
The workshop provided a platform for stakeholders to explore ways to enhance green skills, productivity, and sustainability in the garment value chain. Key discussions included strategies for promoting gender inclusion, the importance of management training in sustaining green practices, the role of technical consultants in developing effective training modules and aligning with international sustainability standards like GSP+.
The Knowledge Sharing Workshop: Productivity & Green Skills for the RMG Sector in Bangladesh successfully brought together key stakeholders to discuss and promote sustainable practices in the garment industry.
The workshop emphasised the vital role of public-private partnerships in advancing green skills and sustainability. It showcased the significant impact of the PROGRESS project and highlighted the collective effort required to build a sustainable and inclusive future for the sector.