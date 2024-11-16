Sweden reaffirms commitment to supporting Bangladesh climate resilience

Swedish Ambassador in Dhaka Nicolas Linus Ragnas Weeks reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting sustainable development and climate resilience in Bangladesh.

Ambassador Weeks made the remarks while addressing an event in The Westin Dhaka recently, said a press release.

Swisscontact and the Embassy of Sweden co-hosted a Knowledge Dissemination Workshop titled Knowledge Sharing Workshop: Productivity & Green Skills for the RMG Sector in Bangladesh, focusing on sustainable practices in the Bangladeshi garment industry.

The workshop focused on sustainable practices in the Bangladeshi garment industry, presenting key findings from the Skills and Productivity component of the PROGRESS project, which aims to enhance sustainability and productivity in the Ready-Made Garments (RMG) sector.