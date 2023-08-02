Gas supply to remain suspended for 6 hours in some parts of Dhaka

Gas supply will remain suspended in some areas of Dhaka on Thursday due to urgent repair work in the gas pipeline, according to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company.

Titas in a notice on Wednesday said gas supply will remain suspended in Shyamoli, Adabor, Shekertek, Mohammadia Housing Society, Garden City, western side of Dhanmondi Satmasjid Road, Hazaribagh and Rayerbazar.

The notice said gas supply will remain suspended due to repair work in pipelines in these areas from 2:00pm to 8:00pm on Thursday.

It reads the pressure of gas may be low in the surrounding areas.

The Titas authorities in the notice expressed their regret for the inconvenience of the consumers.