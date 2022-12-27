School girl commits suicide over poor result

A 14-year old girl allegedly jumped off the rooftop of a ten-storied building at Shahjahanpur area in the capital Monday after a poor result in annual exams, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Farzana Akter, 14, a student of class nine at Siddheswari Girls High School and daughter of Abu Musa. She used to live with her family at Mouchak area in Dhaka.

Her family informed that she jumped off her apartment’s rooftop around 1.30pm out of frustration as she secured very poor results in three subjects, said Md Nazmul Hoque, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Shahjahanpur police station.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, he said.