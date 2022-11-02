Approval of Mohammadpur Care Medical College cancelled

According to a release, the institution has failed utterly in operating academic activities and upgrading its standards in the last five years after their approval was postponed by the ministry.

The admission procedure in the MBBS course of the Care Medical College was postponed from the 2016-2017 academic session due to their inability in complying with the conditions set in Private Medical College Establishment and Operation Guidelines 2011 (Amended).

The college filed a writ petition in the court against the order and continued their educational activities. Later, on 26 July, they withdrew the petition, the release said.