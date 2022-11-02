Approval of Mohammadpur Care Medical College cancelled

According to a release, the institution has failed utterly in operating academic activities and upgrading its standards in the last five years after their approval was postponed by the ministry.
The admission procedure in the MBBS course of the Care Medical College was postponed from the 2016-2017 academic session due to their inability in complying with the conditions set in Private Medical College Establishment and Operation Guidelines 2011 (Amended).
The college filed a writ petition in the court against the order and continued their educational activities. Later, on 26 July, they withdrew the petition, the release said.
On 14 June, a team of Directorate General of Medical Education (DGME) inspected the private medical college and submitted a report to the ministry in which it is said that the college lacks sufficient numbers of teachers, own campus, land and congenial academic atmosphere.
The report also said the college hasn’t met the minimum requirements set in private medical college establishment and operation guidelines 2011 and private medical college and dental college act 2022 to run a private medical college.
Meanwhile, a separate gazette was issued over the migration of students of the college to other ones.
According to the gazette, the regular and irregular students of the college will be migrated to other colleges affiliated with Dhaka University. The Directorate General of Medical Education will complete the task as soon as possible.