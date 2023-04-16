Fire at New Super Market completely doused: Fire service

Speaking to Prothom Alo, New Market police station officer-in-charge Shafiqul Gani said the market was handed over to police at around 9:45 in the morning.

Meanwhile, though the New Market is closed a few shops were seen opening ignoring the warnings of the safety workers. No buyer was seen at the shops.

The movement of vehicles in the New Market has started from morning.

A team of police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) led by crime scene unit inspector Murtuza Kabir has been collecting samples from different damaged sections of the New Super Market.