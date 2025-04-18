Gas supply to remain off for 15 hours Friday in parts of the capital
Gas supply will remain suspended for 15 hours on Friday in some areas of the capital.
According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC, due to the relocation of existing gas pipelines under in alignment with the underground stations (Airport and Khilkhet) of MRT Line-1 under Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, the gas supply will remain off for 15 hours from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm on Friday for all industrial, commercial, and captive consumers in the area from Balaka Bhaban in Kawla to Subastu Tower in Shahjadpur.
The other areas include Grameenphone Head Office, North South University, Unique Hotel, U.S. Embassy, Ananta Energy Resource, Pinnacle Power in the Bashundhara Residential Area.
The consumers in adjoining areas including Nikunja, Khilkhet, Baridhara, Bashundhara Residential Area, Kuril, Jagannathpur, Kalachandpur and Baridhara Residential Area may experience the gas supply disruptions, said Titas Gas regretting the temporary inconvenience.