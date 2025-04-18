Gas supply to remain off for 15 hours Friday in parts of the capital

Gas supply will remain suspended for 15 hours on Friday in some areas of the capital.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution PLC, due to the relocation of existing gas pipelines under in alignment with the underground stations (Airport and Khilkhet) of MRT Line-1 under Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, the gas supply will remain off for 15 hours from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm on Friday for all industrial, commercial, and captive consumers in the area from Balaka Bhaban in Kawla to Subastu Tower in Shahjadpur.