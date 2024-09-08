Gender sensitivity in media
14 journalists including two of Bangladesh to receive SALMAAGS award
Fourteen journalists are receiving ‘South Asia Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity-2024’ (SALMAAGS) for their pioneering role on gender sensitivity in the media.
They have been selected for the award from seven countries of South Asia. There are two Bangladeshi journalists including Prothom Alo associate editor Shumana Sharmin among the winners of this award.
The SALMAAGS award is given for the role of the media in creating a gender-sensitive perspective towards establishing a just society. Journalists from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives in South Asia receive this award. This year marks the fourth edition of this award.
The SALMAAGS award is an initiative from India’s Mumbai-based organisation ‘Population First’. They have been working for more than two decades to advance gender sensitivity in Indian media. Just like the last few years, Population First had United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) by their side in organising SAlMAAGS this year as well.
The awardees will be handed over the awards in a ceremony at Tata Theatre of NCPA in Mumbai on next 9 October. South Asian Women in Media (SAWM) and Asian Federation for Advertising Association (AFAA) also assisted Population First to organise the award this year.
Apart from Shumana Sharmin, the Daily South Asian Times chief reporter and special correspondent Taposhi Rabeya Akhi has been selected for SALMAAGS award this year from Bangladesh. Among others Sonali Wanigabaduge, Aanya Wipulasena from Sri Lanka, Aishath Mohamed, Zamath Ahmed Waheed from Maldives, Binita Dahal, Kalpana Bhattarai from Nepal, Jamaima Afridi, Rabia Arshad from Pakistan, Damchoe Pem, Yangyel Lhaden from Bhutan and Zarghuna Salehi, Waslat Khan from Afghanistan are there on the list of awardees for SALMAAGS award this year.