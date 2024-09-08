14 journalists including two of Bangladesh to receive SALMAAGS award

Fourteen journalists are receiving ‘South Asia Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity-2024’ (SALMAAGS) for their pioneering role on gender sensitivity in the media.

They have been selected for the award from seven countries of South Asia. There are two Bangladeshi journalists including Prothom Alo associate editor Shumana Sharmin among the winners of this award.

The SALMAAGS award is given for the role of the media in creating a gender-sensitive perspective towards establishing a just society. Journalists from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives in South Asia receive this award. This year marks the fourth edition of this award.