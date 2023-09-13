UK announces £3,000,000 additional humanitarian support to Rohingyas 

The new funding will be channeled through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said a press release issued by the British High Commission on Tuesday.

Six years since the atrocities of 2017, which forced Rohingyas into Bangladesh, Barton said, the UK continues to stand with the Rohingyas in Bangladesh, and all those affected by this crisis.

"We continue to push for a long-term solution that will enable the refugees to return to Myanmar on a safe, voluntary and dignified basis, when the conditions there allow" he said, adding that until that time, the UK is committed to supporting the Rohingyas and host communities in Bangladesh.