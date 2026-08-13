Load-shedding sparks public anger as power agencies seek security

The ongoing gas crisis has reduced power generation and led to increased load-shedding across the country, with most of the shortages occurring outside Dhaka, particularly in rural areas.

Public frustration over the outages is also growing, raising concerns about the safety of power infrastructure and employees. Local offices of power distribution companies have sought assistance from the Police Headquarters and law-enforcement agencies in several districts to strengthen security.

Meanwhile, the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has fallen further. Due to rough weather at sea, gas supply from Summit’s floating LNG terminal has dropped to 100 million cubic feet a day. Overall, the country received 2.03 billion cubic feet of gas on Wednesday against a daily demand of 3.80 billion cubic feet. If weather conditions do not improve, there are concerns that supply from Summit’s terminal could be suspended altogether.

The government has also changed the operating hours of shopping malls, markets and shops across the country as part of efforts to conserve electricity. Under the new schedule, these establishments may remain open from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.