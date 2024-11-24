3 KNF militants killed in Bandarban army operation

Three militants of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) have been killed in a gunfight with the Bangladesh Army on Sunday in the dense forests of Ruma upazila in Bandarban district.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army initiated the operation based on a tip-off about the location of a clandestine hideout used by the KNF.

The firefight broke out when Army personnel raided the hideout deep in the jungle.