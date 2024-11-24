3 KNF militants killed in Bandarban army operation
Three militants of the armed separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) have been killed in a gunfight with the Bangladesh Army on Sunday in the dense forests of Ruma upazila in Bandarban district.
According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army initiated the operation based on a tip-off about the location of a clandestine hideout used by the KNF.
The firefight broke out when Army personnel raided the hideout deep in the jungle.
The identities of the three deceased militants have not been confirmed yet.
During the operation, a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site, the ISPR release mentioned.
The military operation is still ongoing as the Army continues its efforts to neutralise the insurgent group in the region.
The KNF, a separatist organisation operating in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, has been involved in various violent activities, including attacks on security forces and civilians, as part of their quest for an autonomous state for the Kuki-Chin ethnic group.