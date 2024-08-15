Killed in students’ movement: None claims bodies

Relatives are going from one to another hospital in search of their dear ones as some people, who joined the movement of the Student Against Discrimination, have not yet returned home.

In the meantime, several bodies are still in the morgues with the hospital authorities finding none claiming those bodies.

Visiting Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on Monday, it was learned that three bodies are still in the morgue though people come every day searching for their beloved ones.

Eight bodies are also being preserved at the Dhaka Medical College morgue as details of the deceased remain unknown.