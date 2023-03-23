Like failures, successes also there in containing anarchy on road: Ministry

The authorities have passed on the blame for growing road accidents to pedestrians, transport owners and bike riders, saying that there is no alternative to cautious movement of commuters.

Monjur Hossain and ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, secretaries to bridges division and road transport and highways division respectively, came up with the statement at a press briefing at the road transport and bridges ministry on Wednesday.

They said there will be failures, there could be flaws too. Like failures, there are also success stories in containing anarchy on roads.

The road transport and bridges ministry is supposed to maintain order on the roads and ensure safe movements. Prothom Alo, in a report on Wednesday, shed light on failures of the ministry in bringing discipline on the roads.