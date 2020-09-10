Coal mines up north, power plants down south

According to the preliminary statistics of the Bangladesh Geological Survey Department, the total coal reserves in the five coal mines of the country are about 3 billion tonnes. The feasibility study of three of these mines has been completed. Barapukuria in Dinajpur, one of which, has already started extracting coal. Two other are in Dighipara and Phulbari of Dinajpur. The cost of power generation will be much lower if power plants can be set up near the mines.

The moisture content of coal found in Dighipara of Nawabganj in Dinajpur is low. It is also low in sulfur, which is considered as high quality coal. This coal exists in an area of about 30 square kilometres. At a depth of 320 to 506 metres from the surface, coal reserves are 706 million tonnes. Of this, 90 million tonnes of coal can be extracted in 30 years if coal is extracted by underground tunnel system. It is possible to generate one thousand megawatts of electricity with this coal in the mine.

Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited (BCMCL), a state-owned company, signed an agreement with a consortium of two German and one Australian company in May 2017 to fix the storage and extraction of Dighipara coal.

State minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid told Prothom Alo over mobile phone that the foreign consortium has submitted a detailed feasibility study report of 1,700 pages. It has been learnt that coal in Dighipara is of high quality. That is why the level of environmental damage will be very low.

He also said the government will not do anything that destroys the environment. If it is possible to mine by protecting the environment, then coal will be extracted from Dighipara.

The quality of coal found in Phulbari is as good as Dighipara’s coal. The government had a plan to export the coal extracted by foreign companies. There was also anger among the local people about the excavation method. Due to the movement and the government's indifference, the Phulbari coal mine project is no longer going ahead.

The three demands of the National Committee for Protection of Oil-Gas-Mineral Resources and Power-Port regarding Phulbari coal mine are, coal cannot be extracted through open mining system, coal cannot be exported abroad and coal cannot be extracted by foreign owned companies.