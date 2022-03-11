Confusion over ‘withdrawal’ of VAT on import of oil, sugar, chickpeas

Confusion has been created over the finance minister AHM Kamal’s announcement of withdrawal of VAT (Value Added Tax) on import of edible oil, sugar and chickpesa on Thursday.

The reason of the confusion is there was no duty tax on the import of chickpeas from beforehand, while no new exemption on sugar will be made, said National Board of Revenue (NBR) sources.

Withdrawal of VAT on the import of edible oil is supposed to help decrease its price but the oil companies say the expenses might increase because of the way the finance minister announced the VAT withdrawal.