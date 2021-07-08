Consider more funding for climate change, Covid-19: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina today said the world community should recognise people’s vulnerability, common aspirations, need for technology transfer and additional funding to tackle the impacts of climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The international community and the developed countries should play their historical responsibilities and, their moral and legal obligations,” she said.

The premier made this remark while opening the first Climate Vulnerable Finance Summit, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban as she is the president of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).

Bangladesh hosted this summit organised by finance ministers of the Vulnerable Twenty–the V20 with finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.