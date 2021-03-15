Consumers ensnared in loopholes

The number of complaints against online businesses is steadily growing along with the mushrooming of the e-commerce sites. The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) seldom succeeds in redressing the grievances.

Between July 2018 and February 2021, the DNCRP recorded 8,416 complaints by consumers. Of the complaints, 4,091 or 51 per cent were lodged against e-commerce sites in the last eight months.

Officials of the civic group Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) said that a few consumers reach DNCRP while most of the cheated or affected ones avoid complaining.

Although the DNCRP addresses grievances against the brick-and-mortar stores, the directorate is yet to set any visible example of fining the big e-commerce sites. DNCRP officials said that the site operators set terms and conditions in English, confusing the clients.

Many e-commerce sites set random terms and conditions for the clients as the commerce ministry is yet to fix any guidelines.

Since 6 April 2010, the DNCRP has conducted more than 41,000 drives and fined around 97,000 service providers with about Tk680 million (68 crore).