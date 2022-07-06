Coronavirus: 32 died in five days

The country is seeing deaths from coronavirus every day now. Seven people died on Tuesday. The number was 12 a day before on Monday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). With this, a total of 32 people died of coronavirus infection in the first five days of July.

Public health experts say that if the rate of coronavirus transmission keeps rising, so will the casualties. The detection rate was low even in the first week of June. The situation has deteriorated gradually after that. Now, the daily detection rate is over 15 per cent on average.

According to the figures of the DGHS, the coronavirus detection rate was 16.74 per cent in the last 24 hours from 8.00am Monday to 8.00am Tuesday. It means some 16 among every 100 coming with symptoms are being diagnosed with coronavirus.