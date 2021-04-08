Coronavirus: South African variant spreading more

The three variants of novel coronavirus - from South Africa, Brazil and the United Kingdom (UK) - are more contagious and have been spreading more across the world, medical scientists and experts have said. The South African strain has been suddenly spreading more in Bangladesh.

A joint study by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDRB), Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), and Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed this.

The findings of the study were released on the website of icddr,b on Wednesday. It said the South African strain has become the most prevalent variant in the country at present. A total of 57 specimens were tested for coronavirus from 18 to 24 March. And the South African variant appeared in 81 per cent of them, with 46 specimens having this strain. Seven specimens were found to have the UK variants while the remaining had other variants.