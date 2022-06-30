Cost of Padma Bridge reasonable, no scope for corruption: PM Hasina

Citing various reasons behind the cost of Padma multipurpose bridge project, she said the cost of the main bridge is Tk 12,133.39 crore, including Tk 1,000 crore for installation of 400-kv electricity transmission line and gas line.
If the Tk 1,000 is excluded, the cost would come down to Tk 11,133.39 crore, she said.
The cost of every component of the bridge has not exceeded what was estimated by the tender evaluation committee. Rather the costs have been slightly less than the estimation in some components, she said.
Hasina said when the construction of the bridge has been completed the costs particularly in the main two components --the main bridge and river training-- have not exceeded the estimate done eight years after starting its work.
Such success of Padma Bridge would be considered as a very remarkable achievement at any evaluation. “No scope for corruption was there in it,” she said.
The PM said she thinks that the project cost can be recovered within 18-20 years.
In 2007, the caretaker government actually made no such design on the basis of estimation rather it just depended on the feasibility report, she said.
“Bangladesh has reached a new height in the world through the construction of Padma Bridge. Those who used to neglect Bangladesh in the past would not do so anymore now,” she said.
About the flood, the PM said the government started the relief and rescue operation immediately after the flood hit the northeastern part of the country.
She said the government would take steps to rebuild houses and roads damaged by the flood as part of their rehabilitation.
Hasina said a total of 228 MPs took part in the budget discussion and spoke for some 38 hours and 57 minutes before the passage of the budget for FY 2022-23. The opposition members were given enough scope to speak in the budget session and particularly BNP MPs got scope to speak as per whim, she added.