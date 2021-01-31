Court hearing on Shahid's parliament membership due today

A writ petition may be heard in court today, Sunday, seeking the seat of Lakshmipur-2 lawmaker Shahid Islam alias Papul to be declared vacant on charges of submitting false information when seeking candidacy in the election.

Independent candidate of the same constituency (Lakshmipur-2) Abul Foyez Bhuiyan filed the petition on 16 August 2018 claiming that lawmaker Shahid submitted forged education certificates when filing papers for candidacy in the 11th national parliamentary election.

The petition appears at serial 236 on today's High Court (Sunday) agenda, for hearing at the bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah.

Charged with human trafficking, bribery and money laundering, MP Shahid Islam is presently in jail in Kuwait. On Thursday, a Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced him to four years imprisonment on charges of bribery. He was also fined Tk 531 million (Tk 53 crore).