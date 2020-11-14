COVID-19: Bangladesh, China, three other S Asian countries to strengthen coordination over second wave

Bangladesh, China, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have vowed to strengthen sharing of information and coordination of policies and actions to cope with the impact of the probable second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, reports news agency UNB.

The five countries agreed that the autumn and winter seasons are a “crucial period” for COVID-19 containment.

The Chinese side said they are ready to step up cooperation with the four other parties in testing, diagnostics, treatment and medicine, and continue to provide them with assistance of containment supplies, according to Chinese foreign affairs ministry.

China has pledged that COVID-19 vaccine development and deployment in China, when available, will be made a global public good.