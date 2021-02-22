Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths, 366 cases

Covid-19 claimed seven more lives and infected another 366 people in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, showing a slight rise in infection rate than that of Sunday, reports UNB.
With the latest figures, the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose to 8,356 and the caseload to 543,717, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
In a handout, the DGHS said the daily coronavirus infection rate in Bangladesh increased to 3.30 per cent from Sunday's 2.33 per cent, while the overall infection rate stood at 13.73 per cent, a little bit lower than yesterday's 13.76.
However, the mortality rate remained almost steady at 1.54 percent for the past few days, said the handout, adding that 492,059 patients (90.50 per cent) have recovered from the virus infection so far.
As of now, 3958,776 samples have been tested, including 11,103 in the past 24 hours.
Bangladesh reported its first Covid-19 cases on 8 March and the first death on 18 March last year.