Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 7 more deaths, 366 cases

In a handout, the DGHS said the daily coronavirus infection rate in Bangladesh increased to 3.30 per cent from Sunday's 2.33 per cent, while the overall infection rate stood at 13.73 per cent, a little bit lower than yesterday's 13.76.



However, the mortality rate remained almost steady at 1.54 percent for the past few days, said the handout, adding that 492,059 patients (90.50 per cent) have recovered from the virus infection so far.



