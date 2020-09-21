COVID-19: Death toll nears 5,000 in Bangladesh

COVID-19 has killed 40 in 24 hours raising the total deaths in Bangladesh to 4,979 while the number of detected cases on Monday rose to 350,621 as 1,705 more people tested positive.
A total of 13,054 samples were tested in 24 hours, said a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 13.06 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 19.11 per cent.
A total of 2,151 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 258,717.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 73.79 per cent while the rate of death is 1.42 per cent, the DGHS press release added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 27 were male and 13 female.
Of the total deaths so far, 3,873 were male (77.79 per cent) and 1106 female (22.21 per cent).
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.