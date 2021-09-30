Covid claims 23 more lives, rate of detection drops to 3.24pc

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Thursday rose to 15,55,911 as 860 more cases were reported, after testing 26,569 sample, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 23 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,510, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 3.24 per cent from yesterday’s 4.12 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Thursday stands at 15.99 per cent.