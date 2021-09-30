Covid claims 23 more lives, rate of detection drops to 3.24pc

The health directorate today said a total of 979 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,515,941.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 97.43 per cent while the rate of death is 1.77 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 11 were male and 12 female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,656 were male (64.18 per cent) and 9,854 (35.82 per cent) female.
Among the 23 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 20 breathed their last at different government hospitals and three died at private hospitals.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, six were in Dhaka division, seven in Chattogram, four each in Sylhet and Mymensingh and one each in Barishal and Rangpur.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,987 were in Dhaka, 5,573 in Chattogram, 2,024 in Rajshahi, 3,557 in Khulna, 933 in Barisal, 1,251 in Sylhet, 1,352 in Rangpur, and 833 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 26,744 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Thursday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 9,731,251.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.